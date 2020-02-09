Riceville man arrested for OWI after striking horse-drawn buggy

A man was arrested after his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Mitchell County Friday Night.

Law enforcement officials say Ronald Mayer, 67, of Riceville, was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Walnut when he struck the back of a horse-drawn buggy operated by Christian Bontreger, also of Riceville, around 6 p.m.

Both the buggy and the Jeep came to rest in a ditch. Bontreger was transported to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with injuries.

Mayer was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated.

Mitchell County Sheriff, Riceville Fire and Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the crash.

