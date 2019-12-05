{{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville girls basketball scored its first win of the season on Dec. 3, as the Wildcats downed Tripoli in overtime, capturing a 56-53 win.

Sophomore O'Malley Fair led the team with 19 points on the night, and also led the team with nine total rebounds. 

Junior Josie Gansen  had an impressive eight steals, along with a team-high six assists. 

The Wildcats will play again on Friday night at home against Don Bosco.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments