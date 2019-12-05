The Riceville girls basketball scored its first win of the season on Dec. 3, as the Wildcats downed Tripoli in overtime, capturing a 56-53 win.
Sophomore O'Malley Fair led the team with 19 points on the night, and also led the team with nine total rebounds.
Junior Josie Gansen had an impressive eight steals, along with a team-high six assists.
The Wildcats will play again on Friday night at home against Don Bosco.
