Riceville Dairy Day focuses on relieving stress

On Jan. 20, dairy specialists from throughout the state spoke in Riceville on how to relieve stress for both dairy animals and for the farm families who have struggled for years with low milk prices.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Howard County sponsored the Dairy Day Workshop at the Windy Tree Café in Riceville.
The meeting, which hosted dairy farmers from both Mitchell and Howard counties, started with Brian Dougherty speaking on adequate ventilation in free stall barns. Dougherty, who is an ag engineering specialist with ISU Extension, expressed the importance of ventilation in keeping a milking herd comfortable.
He said a high producing cow will shed 6,000 BTUs of body heat every hour, and poor ventilation can create heat and moisture problems. He described several types of ventilation systems that efficiently work for various milking setups. Dougherty said a cow must experience air movement of at least two and a half miles an hour to be cooled.
Larry Tranel, an ISU dairy specialist for northeast and southeast Iowa, gave a presentation on grief, stress and depression in dairy farmers and their families.
“Some believe the easiest route to handling stress is to do nothing, and hope that things will resolve themselves, but prolonged periods of stress can lead to being overwhelmed, depressed, immobilized, lack of energy, and a loss of hope," said Tranel, who is also a trained psychologist. "A person with chronic stress becomes immobile, is unable to concentrate, doesn’t grieve properly, and can’t relax or sleep.”
He stated that a normally functioning brain consumes 25 percent of our energy while a stressed brain consumes around 40 percent of one’s energy.
“People think that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, but I always say that grass is greener where it’s watered and fertilized,” said Tranel, who told farmers they need to accept that life is difficult, and become proactive in resolving their current problems. “It is important that one identifies their problems and not transfer them to someone else.”
Some of his suggested ways to relieve stress and depression are to breathe deeply, exercise, eat better, express acceptance of the reality of a problem and look at solutions instead of continuing to look at problems. He stated that forgiveness and not blaming others, and openly communicating with others about current emotions will reduce stress and provide for more positive thinking that can lead to positive solutions.
Fred M. Hall, dairy specialist from northwest Iowa, provided current trends in the domestic milk supply and how that could affect future milk pricing. He said the current uptrend in milk prices could continue with the signing of the recent trade deals. More milk products could be shipped to Canada, and he felt there would be a greater demand for powdered milk in China.
Hall stated that per capita milk consumption in the United States has dwindled over the years as soft drinks, nut milk, and bottle water consumption has risen. He also cautioned producers to keep a close watch on the corn silage they harvested last year, because the nutrient quality of corn silage is down and that could translate into lower milk production.
Hugo Ramirez Ramirez hosted a live webinar from ISU speaking on stress in dairy cows and how it adversely affects the digestive track in milk cows. One of Ramirez's main points was that heat, transitional periods, and even inner social reactions within herds, can cause stress to an animal's digestive track, which leads to a cut in milk production and can cause health issues.
Jennifer Bentley, a dairy specialist from northeast Iowa presented the last workshop, which focused on current studies of grouping young calves compared to traditional single calf housing. New research has proven early paired calves build better social connections that help them to have higher weaning weights, and transition much better into new surroundings.