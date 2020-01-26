Riceville Dairy Day focuses on relieving stress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He stated that a normally functioning brain consumes 25 percent of our energy while a stressed brain consumes around 40 percent of one’s energy.

“People think that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, but I always say that grass is greener where it’s watered and fertilized,” said Tranel, who told farmers they need to accept that life is difficult, and become proactive in resolving their current problems. “It is important that one identifies their problems and not transfer them to someone else.”

Some of his suggested ways to relieve stress and depression are to breathe deeply, exercise, eat better, express acceptance of the reality of a problem and look at solutions instead of continuing to look at problems. He stated that forgiveness and not blaming others, and openly communicating with others about current emotions will reduce stress and provide for more positive thinking that can lead to positive solutions.

Fred M. Hall, dairy specialist from northwest Iowa, provided current trends in the domestic milk supply and how that could affect future milk pricing. He said the current uptrend in milk prices could continue with the signing of the recent trade deals. More milk products could be shipped to Canada, and he felt there would be a greater demand for powdered milk in China.