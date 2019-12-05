{{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville boys basketball team fell short by just one point in a season-opening comeback attempt on Dec. 3. The team outscored Tripoli 10-4 in the fourth quarter, but still lost by one point, 39-38.

At halftime the Wildcats held a 21-20 lead, but fell behind in the third quarter as Tripoli scored 17 points. 

Riceville struggled shooting from distance, successfully converting just 4-of-17 from beyond the arc. From the floor, the Wildcats shot 15-of-47. 

Senior Sully Fair led the team with 15 points, while Brody Koenigs led the team in rebounds with 13 on the night. 

The loss dropped Riceville to 0-1 on the season.

The Wildcats will next play on Friday at home against Don Bosco.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments