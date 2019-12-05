The Riceville boys basketball team fell short by just one point in a season-opening comeback attempt on Dec. 3. The team outscored Tripoli 10-4 in the fourth quarter, but still lost by one point, 39-38.
At halftime the Wildcats held a 21-20 lead, but fell behind in the third quarter as Tripoli scored 17 points.
Riceville struggled shooting from distance, successfully converting just 4-of-17 from beyond the arc. From the floor, the Wildcats shot 15-of-47.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Sully Fair led the team with 15 points, while Brody Koenigs led the team in rebounds with 13 on the night.
The loss dropped Riceville to 0-1 on the season.
The Wildcats will next play on Friday at home against Don Bosco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.