Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

The conventional wisdom was that if Hinson, 37, who has represented a Marion district in the Iowa House for four years, could hold down Finkenauer’s margin in those Democratic strongholds and run well in the traditionally Republican rural counties she would be able to flip the 20-county district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.

In addition to the usual issues — economy, health care and agriculture, for example — the coronavirus pandemic and an Aug. 10 hurricane-force derecho became focal points in the race.

Cedar Rapids was the epicenter of the storm that caused widespread destruction to homes, businesses and crops. When Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Hinson was among elected officials who spoke to him about community needs.

Finkenauer, whose Cedar Rapids home was among those damaged, urged the state to seek federal assistance more quickly. Finkenauer also introduced legislation calling for tax breaks for owners of homes damaged by the derecho as well as tax credits to help businesses keep employees on the job.