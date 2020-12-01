Recruiting for the community: Letter

Ever since I learned of Dr. Haganman’s dismissal, I have been searching for the proper words to say. He has been my doctor since the retirement of Dr. Place many years ago. He also served as doctor to my parents and was exemplary through their health challenges.

I have read the other letters to the editor on this subject and concur with all the thoughts presented. I want to take my concern on the dismissal of Dr. Haganman a little different direction.

A few years back during a health visit, we got to chatting about what we have been up to and he related to me that he had spent a couple days in Des Moines talking to doctor students at the medical school. Curious, I asked what that discussion was about. Dr. Haganman said that he was telling the story of practicing medicine in rural Iowa and trying to sell these students on the many advantages that could be found in a small-town practice.

Wow, talk about a challenge. We all know the struggle we have in convincing our children to come back to rural Iowa, let alone a doctor. Kudos to Dr. Haganman for that effort.

Our concern now for our hospital and clinic is one, who will continue to do that work and two, what doctor candidate would come here now after learning about the dismissal of an award winning, trusted and respected doctor such as Dr. Haganman.