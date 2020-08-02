Progress continues on log house at fairgrounds

“When that room was originally completed, the stairway to the second story was changed to its present location. It would have been inside the house from the kitchen up to the bedrooms upstairs.”

He added when looking at the house, without the reference of the room attached, it looked like people went outside to go upstairs.

How to give Anyone who would like to donate to the project can send checks to the Mitchell County Historical Society, Box 51, Osage, Iowa 50461.

“We plan to add some posts to the platform and attach posters to explain the history of the Log House,” Boerjan said. “My goal is to have the posts represent the wall of the old kitchen room.”

Boerjan added a ramp in place of steps for easier access up the platform. “There is still a small step when entering though the main door of the house.

“We could not make it handicap accessible but is easier for everyone to see inside now with the platform.

The next phase is burying underground wire for both the log house and schoolhouse located just south of the house.