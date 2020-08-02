Progress continues on log house at fairgrounds

With the COVID-19 slowdown in activities and limited socializing, ongoing work at the log house, located at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, slowed to a crawl. However, due to planning ahead last fall, project organizers were able to secure a contractor to complete the cement work.
With the spring rainy season ended, the contractor was ready to get the project done.
In the summer of 2018, Mitchell County Historical Society member and log house caretaker Denis Boerjan started raising funds for a major renovation of the Boerjan Log House located just inside the main gate of the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
The cost of the complete project was estimated to be $8,000 to $10,000. However, with additional electrical work, the cost could increase to $12,000-$15,000.
The society’s plans were to re-roof the house and work on the porch deck, install new chinking between the logs, both inside and outside, replace two doors and several window frames, restore the window shutters and work on the house’s gable ends, Boerjan said.
With most of the work completed on the house, Boerjan and his crew turned to the addition of a porch to the log house.
“We wanted the platform to look like a porch or an addition to the log house,” he said. “For much of the log house’s life on the John Boerjan farm, it had a kitchen built onto the south side.
“When that room was originally completed, the stairway to the second story was changed to its present location. It would have been inside the house from the kitchen up to the bedrooms upstairs.”
He added when looking at the house, without the reference of the room attached, it looked like people went outside to go upstairs.
“We plan to add some posts to the platform and attach posters to explain the history of the Log House,” Boerjan said. “My goal is to have the posts represent the wall of the old kitchen room.”
Boerjan added a ramp in place of steps for easier access up the platform. “There is still a small step when entering though the main door of the house.
“We could not make it handicap accessible but is easier for everyone to see inside now with the platform.
The next phase is burying underground wire for both the log house and schoolhouse located just south of the house.
“This will allow us to update the ancient wiring in both buildings,” he said. “We still need funds to help with the wiring and lighting.”
Once the wiring is done, the inside chinking and finish trim work can be completed.
“There’s still plenty to do but overall it looks better than when the project started,” Boerjan added.
