President Trump is a traitor: Letter

President Trump is a traitor. He is a traitor to everything we stand for. He has now threatened a foreign power, Ukraine, by withholding aid approved by Congress to force Ukraine to first due investigations on a US citizen for his personal benefit, not national security.

He used his elected power entrusted to him as our leader, our representative, and our face of American values for self promotion and financial gain in the world, especially in Russia. Trump has even insulted his base by declaring he could shoot anybody and not lose any voters!

This commander in chief betrayed our military by stating, “I like soldiers who don’t get captured.” No taxes revealed yet. By sowing doubt in our institutions, Trump is acting more and more like a dictator. Our senators, for fear of their own futures in Congress, have betrayed us by refusing to stop him. They point to a good economy, which was already growing before Trump’s term, by the way.

Biblically speaking we have betrayed ourselves by trading our honor, our principles, our ideals and our reputation for “thirty pieces of silver.”

Johanna Anderson, Osage

