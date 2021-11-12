Pastor's column: Jesus tells us to be ready, be prepared

I'm currently sitting at my desk, looking out the window at a cloudy day, with trees mostly bare of leaves, and signs of colder air, as someone in a warm coat walks by and waves.

Our liturgical year is coming to a close, and our Scripture readings are talking more and more about the end of times. About the great day of judgment, when Jesus will "send out the angels and gather his elect from the four winds."

This is why Jesus often in Scripture reminds us that we need to be ready, be prepared, be on our guard because "of that day or hour, no one knows, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

Just the other day, someone brought me a letter they received stating that if they wanted information about the "end of time" which they stated was coming soon, that they needed to respond to the letter, and the person would gladly send them information.

I asked this person if they had a Bible, to which they responded, "Of course," so I informed them, then they already had all they needed. Just read the Bible, especially the Gospels, and listen to what Jesus says, and do as Jesus does, and you'll be good to go. Jesus himself tells us, "Blessed is the one who hears the Word of God, and acts on it."

I'm reminded now about something a priest told me on the day of my first Mass; "Priest of God, celebrate this Mass as if it were your first Mass. Priest of God, celebrate this Mass as if it were your last Mass. Priest of God, celebrate this Mass as if it were your only Mass."

We can easily adapt those words, and apply them to our daily lives. Now I realize this is not always an easy thing to do, because our society tries to keep telling us, "Why do today, what you can put off until tomorrow?" Which is the opposite of what Jesus is telling us, which is to live the here and now, to be ready, to be prepared.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Rev. Raymond Burkle is pastor of the St. Isidore Cluster, 218 S. 12th St.

