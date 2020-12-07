Osage's Danielle Johnson commits to UNI

Osage senior Danielle Johnson was one of the state's elite volleyball players this season, and capped off her senior year by winning the first state title in program history.

Now, she is taking her skills to the next level.

Earlier this week, Johnson announced on social media that she is committing to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa.

"Super duper excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and volleyball career at the University of Northern Iowa," Johnson tweeted. "Big thanks to my friends, family, teammates, and coaches that have helped me along the way! So excited to be a panther!!"

Johnson was the leading scorer on the 2020 Class 3A state champion Osage squad. She finished the year with 355 kills, seventh most in Class 3A. Johnson was also the team's runner-up in digs, with 226, and finished third on the team with 30 blocks.

For her outstanding season, Johnson was named to the Class 3A All-State Elite Team, and was selected as the Class 3A Player of the Year.