Osage Women's Connection to meet on March 3

Osage Women's Connection will meet at 6:15 p.m. March 3 at the Osage VFW, Hwy 218 North.
Special Feature: Angie Eckard from Market 124 in Mason City will share about pottery.
Inspirational Speaker: Jan Henryson, of Sioux Center, on "Finding Value in a Cracked Pot." She focuses on God's faithfulness through all of life's trials
The meal will be chicken-vegetable soup and chili, crackers, fruit salad, dessert bar and beverage. For reservations call: Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Feb. 28.
Women's Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft.