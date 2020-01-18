Osage Women's Connection to meet on March 3
Osage Women's Connection to meet on March 3

Osage Women's Connection will meet at  6:15 p.m. March 3 at the Osage VFW, Hwy 218 North.

Special Feature: Angie Eckard from Market 124 in  Mason City will share about pottery.

Inspirational Speaker: Jan Henryson, of Sioux Center, on "Finding Value in a Cracked Pot." She focuses on God's faithfulness through all of life's trials

The meal will be chicken-vegetable soup and chili, crackers, fruit salad, dessert bar and beverage. For reservations call: Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Feb. 28.

Women's Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft.

