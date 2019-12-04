The Osage High School Volleyball team held its awards banquet recently.
The following students were honored:
IGCA Class 2A All-State
Class 2A Player of the Year - Danielle Johnson
1st Team All State - Danielle Johnson, Paige Kisley
2nd Team All State - Ellie Bobinet
Class 2A All Tournament Team
Paige Kisley
Class 2A Northeast All-District
Danielle Johnson
Paige Kisley
Ellie Bobinet
Globe Gazette All Area
Danielle Johnson
Paige Kisley
Ellie Bobinet
TIC All Conference
Danielle Johnson - 1st Team and Player of the Year
Ellie Bobinet - 1st Team
Paige Kisley - 1st Team
Kaebre Sullivan - 1st Team
Meredith Street - 2nd Team
Claudia Aschenbrenner - Honorable Mention
MaxPreps/AVCA Iowa Player of the Week - Sept. 22
Ellie Bobinet
Academic All-State (Minimum 27 ACT and 3.75 GPA)
Melanie Bye
Varsity Letters
Madi Adams
Melanie Bye
Alyssa Grimm
Jenna Joens
Erica Nasstrom
Libby Schwamman
Ellie Bobinet
Danielle Johnson
Paige Kisley
Addy Grimm
Meredith Street
Kaebre Sullivan
Claudia Aschenbrenner
Jaden Francis
Distinguished Academic Achievement Award
The entire Osage High school team (9-12) had an average GPA of 3.85
School Records
Kills in a Season - Danielle Johnson - 456 kills
Assists in a Season - Ellie Bobinet - 1,189 assists
Top 10 Single Season
Aces - #3 Paige Kisley (72 aces), #6 Kaebre Sullivan (64 aces)
Assists - #1 Ellie Bobinet (1,189 assists)
Kills - #1 Danielle Johnson (456 kills), #2 Paige Kisley (426 kills)
Kill Efficiency - #3 Paige Kisley (0.424), #7 Danielle Johnson (0.386), #10 Claudia Aschenbrenner (0.373)
Top 10 Career
Assists - #4 Ellie Bobinet (1,234 assists)
Kills - #2 Danielle Johnson (953 kills), #6 Paige Kisley (752 kills)
