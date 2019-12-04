{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage High School Volleyball team held its awards banquet recently.

The following students were honored:

IGCA Class 2A All-State

Class 2A Player of the Year - Danielle Johnson

1st Team All State - Danielle Johnson, Paige Kisley

2nd Team All State - Ellie Bobinet

The 2019 Osage volleyball team

Class 2A All Tournament Team

Paige Kisley

Class 2A Northeast All-District

Danielle Johnson

Paige Kisley

Ellie Bobinet

Globe Gazette All Area

Danielle Johnson

Paige Kisley

Ellie Bobinet

TIC All Conference

Danielle Johnson - 1st Team and Player of the Year

Ellie Bobinet - 1st Team

Paige Kisley - 1st Team

Kaebre Sullivan - 1st Team

Meredith Street - 2nd Team

Claudia Aschenbrenner - Honorable Mention

MaxPreps/AVCA Iowa Player of the Week - Sept. 22

Ellie Bobinet

Academic All-State (Minimum 27 ACT and 3.75 GPA)

Melanie Bye

Varsity Letters

Madi Adams

Melanie Bye

Alyssa Grimm

Jenna Joens

Erica Nasstrom

Libby Schwamman

Ellie Bobinet

Danielle Johnson

Paige Kisley

Addy Grimm

Meredith Street

Kaebre Sullivan

Claudia Aschenbrenner

Jaden Francis

Distinguished Academic Achievement Award

The entire Osage High school team (9-12) had an average GPA of 3.85

School Records

Kills in a Season - Danielle Johnson - 456 kills

Assists in a Season - Ellie Bobinet - 1,189 assists

Top 10 Single Season

Aces - #3 Paige Kisley (72 aces), #6 Kaebre Sullivan (64 aces)

Assists - #1 Ellie Bobinet (1,189 assists)

Kills - #1 Danielle Johnson (456 kills), #2 Paige Kisley (426 kills)

Kill Efficiency - #3 Paige Kisley (0.424), #7 Danielle Johnson (0.386), #10 Claudia Aschenbrenner (0.373)

 

Top 10 Career

Assists - #4 Ellie Bobinet (1,234 assists)

Kills - #2 Danielle Johnson (953 kills), #6 Paige Kisley (752 kills)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments