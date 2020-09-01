Osage thrift emporium transforms sales into betterment initiative

In the 11 years since the program’s debut, Shop on State has appropriated over $600,000 in grants ranging from $250 to $1,500 to hundreds of community institutions, such as libraries, nursing facilities and 4-H clubs. As well as crisis outreach programs which help meet the immediate needs of residents affected by homelessness, poverty, and domestic assault.

All funded by the sale of donated items.

“People that would never have interacted before - they’re all coming (to Osage) from other towns in Mitchell County to work at it (the store’s success) because their town is reaping the benefits,” Fannin said. “So, it’s really, really blossomed.”

The window for nonprofits to apply for the next round of grants is open now until 5 p.m. Sept. 17, and applications can be obtained by emailing shoponstate3030@gmail.com. But after enduring a COVID shutdown this spring, store manager Carol Anderson noted the amount of available funds is not yet clear.

“The (grant budget) amount always varies, based on Shop on State’s income,” Anderson said. “But funds for this year aren’t really known yet because we were shut down for nearly 10 weeks.”