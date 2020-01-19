Osage students recognized during Gov. Reynolds' Condition of State speech

The picture says it all.

Standing up among all the suits surrounding them, a small green sea of shy faces, the Osage Elementary and Middle schools students look around at those applauding them at the state Legislature.

Gov. Kim Reynolds invited representatives from Osage schools to her annual Condition of the State address on Jan. 14 because of the district's attention to preparing students, starting as young as elementary school, for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) advances they'll be dealing with as they enter college and the workforce.

In 2017, the district was named part of a STEM BEST partnership of districts that collaborate with business to strengthen the state's talent pipeline. Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman serves on the governor's STEM Advisory Council.

And the governor recently toured the school, where she lauded the district's STEM projects.

That led to the governor's staff inviting the district, according to Osage Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring.

Twenty students were selected to attend the event; five each from Kindergarten, first, fourth and fifth grades, and their chaperones, including Leichsenring.