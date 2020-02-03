Osage students get help through Study Buddies program

Osage Middle School students can get some extra help with homework or studying for tests, as well as a role model from the high school, through a new program called Study Buddies.

The program, which started last semester, pairs middle-schoolers who need a little extra help with high-achieving older students.

This semester, 31 middle school students are matched with a Study Buddy from the high school.

The Study Buddy pairs get together in the cafeteria for a half-hour at the end of the school day. Most of them meet several days a week.

“If you are slacking a little bit and have late homework, stuff like that, they (the high school students) can help you get caught up with all that and you don’t really have to worry about all the hassle of not having any help,” said sixth-grader Jacob Powers.

High School Success Coach Erin Wilson said she and Middle School Success Coach Barb Foster decided to start the Study Buddies program because Green Time – the intervention period at the end of the school day where teachers work with small groups of students – wasn’t working as well as they hoped.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not all kids were showing growth compared to the state report card,” Wilson said.