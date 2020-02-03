Osage students get help through Study Buddies program

Osage Middle School students can get some extra help with homework or studying for tests, as well as a role model from the high school, through a new program called Study Buddies.
The program, which started last semester, pairs middle-schoolers who need a little extra help with high-achieving older students.
This semester, 31 middle school students are matched with a Study Buddy from the high school.
The Study Buddy pairs get together in the cafeteria for a half-hour at the end of the school day. Most of them meet several days a week.
“If you are slacking a little bit and have late homework, stuff like that, they (the high school students) can help you get caught up with all that and you don’t really have to worry about all the hassle of not having any help,” said sixth-grader Jacob Powers.
High School Success Coach Erin Wilson said she and Middle School Success Coach Barb Foster decided to start the Study Buddies program because Green Time – the intervention period at the end of the school day where teachers work with small groups of students – wasn’t working as well as they hoped.
You have free articles remaining.
“Not all kids were showing growth compared to the state report card,” Wilson said.
The middle school teachers are excited about the Study Buddies program “because it helps kids they might not have been able to get to during Green Time,” she said.
When the middle-schoolers run into their high school Study Buddy outside of their tutoring sessions, they will often give the older student a hug or a high-five, according to Wilson.
The high school students also enjoy the program.
“It can help those kids by giving them someone to look up to” and encourage them to be better students, said junior Keaton Muller.
“I like that you get to make a difference in someone’s day,” said junior Paige Kisley.
The Study Buddies program is a great opportunity for both the older students and the younger ones, according to Foster.
“The older student is strengthening their math and communication skills, while the middle school student is getting things explained in a different way,” she said. “It’s a win-win – not to mention the relationships that are being built between the students.”