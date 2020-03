The Osage Senior Center is closed to dining at the Senior Center, but we are still delivering meals to those that are home bound.

The dining area is closed until April 13 at this time. Seniors that were dining at our Center may pick up a meal by calling the office and pick up the meal at 11:10 a.m. Those age 60 and over that need a noon meal may register with Elderbridge in Mason City at 641-424-0678.