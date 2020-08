Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Osage Senior Citizens Center has been advised by Elderbridge of Mason City that the Osage Senior Center will be closed to dining at the Center until Oct 5.

The Senior Center will continue with home deliveries and curbside pickup during this time. If you have not registered for a meal, please contact Elderbridge in Mason City at 800-243-0678.