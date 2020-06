× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Senior Center is continuing to deliver meals to those who need this service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you desire a meal, please call Elderbridge in Mason City to register 641-424-0678. Home delivery or curb-side pickup is available if you qualify.

The center is closed to indoor dining until July 01.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0