Osage Schools lays out Return to Learn plan

Before turning the district's plan for students this fall, the Osage School Board approved several measures.

One was a contract with Synergy to continue as the school’s onsite athletic trainer.

The board also took a look at its goals for the year. The Iowa Association of Schools Boards had placed a list of 32 suggested priorities for local school districts to choose from for the upcoming year. Each school board was asked to select their top three priorities from the list to submit to them as goals.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that the number one priority for Osage will be focusing on mental health issues. The board’s second and third chosen priorities were supplemental state aid, and school funding policy.

The board also approved the hire of Amos Francis as assistant football coach, Katelind Lenz as part-time cook, Sarah Leichsenring as assistant volleyball coach, and Torian Wolf and Ryan Fank as co-weight room supervisors.

Superintendent Schwamman's Return to Learn statement The Osage Community School Board met at its regular July meeting last night (July 20). Much …

The board gave its OK to a revised Student Code of Conduct, which includes definitions of misconduct and how the issues are to be handled. The board voted to continue using Turning Leaf Counseling, which provides onsite student counseling at the school.