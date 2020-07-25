Osage Schools lays out Return to Learn plan

Before turning the district's plan for students this fall, the Osage School Board approved several measures.
One was a contract with Synergy to continue as the school’s onsite athletic trainer.
The board also took a look at its goals for the year. The Iowa Association of Schools Boards had placed a list of 32 suggested priorities for local school districts to choose from for the upcoming year. Each school board was asked to select their top three priorities from the list to submit to them as goals.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that the number one priority for Osage will be focusing on mental health issues. The board’s second and third chosen priorities were supplemental state aid, and school funding policy.
The board also approved the hire of Amos Francis as assistant football coach, Katelind Lenz as part-time cook, Sarah Leichsenring as assistant volleyball coach, and Torian Wolf and Ryan Fank as co-weight room supervisors.
The Osage Community School Board met at its regular July meeting last night (July 20). Much …
The board gave its OK to a revised Student Code of Conduct, which includes definitions of misconduct and how the issues are to be handled. The board voted to continue using Turning Leaf Counseling, which provides onsite student counseling at the school.
The following volunteer coaches were also approved by the board: Katelyn Halbach – softball, Eric Dralle - track, Eric Goddard - boys basketball, Thatcher Goodale, Katie Mostek, Janet Larrison, Dustin Balsley, Bill Denner, Theran Goodale - wrestling; Adam Shirley - football, Maddie Fank - volleyball, Gary Knudsen - girls basketball, and Kirk Knudsen - girls basketball/football. The school has also entered into an agreement with Mason City High School's swimming program that will allow two Osage students to compete with the MCHS Swim Team.
Schwamman ended the meeting with a presentation outlining the district’s “Return to Learn Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year.” School facilities were closed by the state last March due to the COVID-19 crisis, and students then transferred to online learning.
Recently, Governor Kim Reynolds instructed schools to physically reopen this fall, and each school is now responsible to develop their own plan for the reopening.
Schwamman said that Osage’s reopening plan is subject to change, but currently the school has developed three plans.
One is a “Remote Learning Plan,” if at a later date students are not allowed in the building. The “In Person Learning Plan” is for those families who want to be back in school, and a “Hybrid Learning Plan,” is a mixture of both in person and remote learning.
Some of the major points for the “In-Person Learning Plan” are students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear masks, must maintain six foot social distancing standards, and symptom screening will be provided. Hygiene standards will be in place and regular hand washing will be encouraged. Group sizes will also be limited.
Schwamman said that the schedule will consist of four days in school with one day at home, doing virtual learning. Students will attend classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and will learn virtually on Wednesday.
Students will also have the option to take part in daily required online learning if they don’t want to or are unable to return to school. Teachers will plan to deliver lesson plans for both in-person and at-home learning.
After discussion that included those who attended the meeting, School Board member Todd Frein said, “We are not going to please a 100 percent of the people, but let’s give this a try.”
A full outline of the school’s contingency plans is on the school’s website.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!