Two Osage public school concert will help spark the holiday spirit.
At 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the Osage Middle School will present its December band concert. Featured will be fifth grade band, Middle School Cadet and Concert bands. The groups are under the direction of Laurie Hoeppner, and Jeff Kirkpatrick.
At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, the Osage High School Music Department will present “A Holiday for Winds and Voices." The Concert Choir and the High School Concert Band will perform.
The concert will conclude with the traditional Christmas sing-a-long.
Both concerts will be in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for high school students. No passes are accepted. Doors open 20 minutes before concert time.
