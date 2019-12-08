{{featured_button_text}}

Two Osage public school concert will help spark the holiday spirit.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the Osage Middle School will present its December band concert. Featured will be fifth grade band, Middle School Cadet and Concert bands. The groups are under the direction of Laurie Hoeppner, and Jeff Kirkpatrick.

Spring Band Concert

The year-end Osage High School Band Concert last week covered a variety of styles, from marches to the more introspective works, such as compositions by Eric Whiteacre. Pictured here are  Darin Koch, left, and Nick Hoppel, right, on trumpets; and Ryan Cornwell, back, on percussion.

At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, the Osage High School Music Department will present “A Holiday for Winds and Voices." The Concert Choir and the High School Concert Band will perform.

The concert will conclude with the traditional Christmas sing-a-long.

Both concerts will be in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for high school students. No passes are accepted. Doors open 20 minutes before concert time.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments