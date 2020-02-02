Osage School Board hears Spotlight on Education highlights

Logan Martin, Osage High School student representative, discussed research he completed as a result of the high number of early graduates in the senior class of 2020.

Martin said many of the students said they’d like to work and save for college, with some students saying they’d like to go right into the workforce.

Schwamman reported the eSports team recently traveled to Illinois for an invitational meet to compete, resulting in sixth place out of 16 teams.

The superintendent added that the eSports team travel was possible thanks to local business donations.

On the political front, Schwamman met with both Sen. Waylon Brown and Rep. Jane Bloomingdale recently and a group of 25 elementary students had the privilege of traveling to the Iowa State Capital for recognition of the computer science curriculum achievements made by the Osage Community School district.

“This was possible because we had the right people at the right time, at the right place [on the board]. I thank the board for voting yes to the changes one year ago - for having the forethought in making this move for the Osage School District,” Schwamman said.

The Osage Community School Board will meet next on Feb. 17.

