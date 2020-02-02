Osage School Board hears Spotlight on Education highlights

Spotlight on Education kicked off the January Osage Community School District School board meeting.
School board president, Rick Sletten, said he recently spent some time visiting classrooms.
"I enjoyed the sign at the top of Mrs. Clark’s door,” Sletten said, “it says ‘I want you here’!”
Several sixth-grade students presented details of projects and classroom activities they have been working since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
Reading and social studies teacher Mrs. Clark, and her students described a project in which the students teamed up with St. Ansgar and Riceville students to create an informational site for people visiting the three schools in the county. Visitors will be able to scan a QR code and access information compiled by the students, such as the weather.
Social Studies student Tyson Stangle discussed a new program in which the students hold town hall meetings in a Robert’s Rules of Order fashion. Townhall meetings topics include school and community current events as well as new ideas for improvements.
“One of my ideas was to suggest a four-day academic week, with Fridays off,” Stangle said.
The English department has also been busy working on narrative projects.
Mrs. Johnson introduced students who were connected with senior citizens residing at local assisted living facilities for which the students interviewed and wrote a narrative about the interviews.
The students expressed excitement about the stories they heard and the things they learned from the senior citizens.
Additionally, the group of students in attendance during the board meeting has built a lasting relationship with their senior counterpart, having returned to the assisted living facility simply to visit.
You have free articles remaining.
Lastly, Mr. Gast’s math class is learning about the economy.
Topics include investing, setting up a bank account, all incorporating timely news events into the curriculum.
Mr. Gast said the project has expanded beyond its initial intention, such as posting "jobs" such as governor. Gast said the mini-economy project has spiraled into debates and elections, all relevant to our current events.
In new business, the board approved Devil’s Drive as the name for the private drive located in front of the new main high school doors.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman said since the drive is private, it will be used for tailgating, homecoming events and pre-game meals.
An early retirement option for Osage Community School district employees was discussed with a deadline of Feb. 14 set.
Logan Martin, Osage High School student representative, discussed research he completed as a result of the high number of early graduates in the senior class of 2020.
Martin said many of the students said they’d like to work and save for college, with some students saying they’d like to go right into the workforce.
Schwamman reported the eSports team recently traveled to Illinois for an invitational meet to compete, resulting in sixth place out of 16 teams.
The superintendent added that the eSports team travel was possible thanks to local business donations.
On the political front, Schwamman met with both Sen. Waylon Brown and Rep. Jane Bloomingdale recently and a group of 25 elementary students had the privilege of traveling to the Iowa State Capital for recognition of the computer science curriculum achievements made by the Osage Community School district.
“This was possible because we had the right people at the right time, at the right place [on the board]. I thank the board for voting yes to the changes one year ago - for having the forethought in making this move for the Osage School District,” Schwamman said.
The Osage Community School Board will meet next on Feb. 17.