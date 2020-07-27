Osage residents encouraged to take COVID-19 survey

While attending an Iowa Economic Development Forum, where she heard representatives from Main Street Iowa and the Iowa Downtown Resource Center speak, Henry was able to share with one of the representatives with IDRC about Osage and the downtown.

“He suggested a downtown assessment for our community,” Henry said. “After presenting the information to our board of directors, we decided to bring them to Osage.”

Henry said she wasn’t aware a survey, like the one conducted earlier in the year, ever taking place in Osage.

“The IDRC crew was supposed to come in April to complete (the process),” Henry said, “but it has now been postponed to October due to COVID-19.

“This survey, and the one from January and February, helps the IDRC team prepare for their visit. However, they will provide results to us now so we can better relay the messaging to our local businesses as it relates to COVID-19.

“Businesses want to know how customers feel about going out and when we can expect some of them to return.”

When the team returns, Henry said members will look at everything from Osage’s downtown structures (physical) and assess what could be focused on, such as signage, parts of successful downtowns, mix of businesses, etc.