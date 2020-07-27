Osage residents encouraged to take COVID-19 survey

COVID-19 has taken a toll on many downtown business districts throughout Iowa.
The Osage Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to help its board of directors better understand the community’s reaction to COVID-19, and how comfortable community members are in participating in events and shopping local businesses.
The chamber is partnering with the Iowa Downtown Resource Center to conduct the survey.
Anyone Osage resident interested in participating in the survey can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Osage_PulsePoll. Some of the areas covered by the survey include local businesses, restaurants and large events.
According to Osage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Kati Henry, no specific date has been given for when the survey will close but, “They want a good amount of responses back before closing.”
Henry said the survey has been utilized by Main Street Iowa Communities, “but they said it be useful for us since COVID-19 affected us before our assessment could take place,” she said. Osage is not a Main Street Iowa Communities member.
The purpose of the original survey conducted in January and February, “was to understand how community members feels about our downtown – what it is lacking, what is under-utilized, what the community wants to see in downtown, etc.,” Henry said.
While attending an Iowa Economic Development Forum, where she heard representatives from Main Street Iowa and the Iowa Downtown Resource Center speak, Henry was able to share with one of the representatives with IDRC about Osage and the downtown.
“He suggested a downtown assessment for our community,” Henry said. “After presenting the information to our board of directors, we decided to bring them to Osage.”
Henry said she wasn’t aware a survey, like the one conducted earlier in the year, ever taking place in Osage.
“The IDRC crew was supposed to come in April to complete (the process),” Henry said, “but it has now been postponed to October due to COVID-19.
“This survey, and the one from January and February, helps the IDRC team prepare for their visit. However, they will provide results to us now so we can better relay the messaging to our local businesses as it relates to COVID-19.
“Businesses want to know how customers feel about going out and when we can expect some of them to return.”
When the team returns, Henry said members will look at everything from Osage’s downtown structures (physical) and assess what could be focused on, such as signage, parts of successful downtowns, mix of businesses, etc.
“Personally, I want them to give us some praise over our downtown as is,” Henry said, “but I also want them to give us some good ideas on what we can work towards over the next several years.
Team members will be in Osage for 2½ days and provide their results and conclusion before they leave. “This gives us something to focus our attention on in the next several years,” Henry said.
The cost of the assessment is $2,500, which is being paid for by the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
