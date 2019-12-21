Osage High School holds holiday concert

Osage High School held its Holiday for Winds and Voices concert on Monday. Directors include Laurie Hoeppner, vocal director; Jeffrey Kilpatrick, instrumental conductor; and Jean Miller, accompanist.
The concert choir performed "Deo Gratis," "Do You Hear What I Hear?," "A Tribute to Carols," "Carol of the Bells," "Mary, Did You Know?," "Hallelujah! No. 44."
The concert band performed Fanfare on "Adeste Fidelis," "Amazing Grace," "Alhambra Grotto," "Overture for Winds," "Christmas Sing-a-long."