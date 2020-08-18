Osage High School grad starts 38thFloor Marketing

Elijah Bluhm and Jacob Potter of Osage recently developed a partnership to form 38thFloor Marketing, which is an on- and off-line marketing service that promotes local businesses.
“We want to help our clients grow to a higher plane of visibility and grow financially. We desire to be a positive influence for the people around us. Unlike larger firms, we want to be personally engaged with our clients and their businesses. Our clients’ success is also our success,” said Bluhm. "Our slogan is, 'Climbing the same set of stairs together'.”
Each of the young men bring their creative skills into the partnership. Jacob Potter, who graduated from Osage High School in 2020, works with the off-line side of the marketing firm.
"I will be working with commercial photography and videography for commercials. I also do ad design, logos, flyers, and will do the promotional items for off line marketing,” said Potter, whose technical creativity was enhanced while he was the head of the Tech Group during high school.
“I helped with high school productions, and worked with Summer Stock Theater,” said Potter.
Bluhm’s specialty is working with ad campaigns on Facebook, website design, website SEOs, and optimizations.
“I also will be working with social media like Twitter, Instagram, and Core Marketing. My favorite part of the business is consulting with people who want to get their products out there,” said Bluhm, who has spent the last two years participating in online learning, focusing on marketing and web design.
“When a client comes to us with a product, we first ask what their budget is. From there we will consult with them and figure out the best way to get their product out there,” said Bluhm. “If a person wants to do a blog we can put it up for them. We can also post and maintain websites, and we provide a Security Certificate (SSL) for on-line security. Raven Cornwell also works with us as an illustrator.”
The partnership has already worked on several projects. One of their current clients is local author Margaret Smolik, who is working to publish a book of her poetry. Smolik, who has published a memoir and three children’s books, has engaged the firm to help her design and lay out her current publication.
One of the technical benefits that Smolik experiences is being able to virtually converse with Potter and Bluhm as they discuss layout of the pages of her manuscript. The young men can virtually move poems, sketches, and art work on the screen so Smolik can see how the pages of her book will be laid out before it’s printed.
Often the process of layout is time-consuming since authors and editors communicate through e-mails, phone calls, and regular mail. Bluhm and Potter’s technology helps them to communicate with clients in real time from their business site.
The firm is working with Big Horn Advertising to lay out both the North Iowa Business Showcase and the South Iowa Business Showcase, which are two pictorial ad magazines that feature local businesses. Containing over 400 images, both of these publications will be available in both print and as an online directory. They are also helping to market a life coach in the Cedar Rapids Area, and have created a website for a Minnesota resort.
“Our main target is small and medium sizes businesses. Our goal is to be in constant communication with our clients and develop a relationship so they can come to trust in our marketing,” said Bluhm.
The firm can contacted through their website 38thFloor.com.
