Osage High School grad starts 38thFloor Marketing

“When a client comes to us with a product, we first ask what their budget is. From there we will consult with them and figure out the best way to get their product out there,” said Bluhm. “If a person wants to do a blog we can put it up for them. We can also post and maintain websites, and we provide a Security Certificate (SSL) for on-line security. Raven Cornwell also works with us as an illustrator.”

The partnership has already worked on several projects. One of their current clients is local author Margaret Smolik, who is working to publish a book of her poetry. Smolik, who has published a memoir and three children’s books, has engaged the firm to help her design and lay out her current publication.

One of the technical benefits that Smolik experiences is being able to virtually converse with Potter and Bluhm as they discuss layout of the pages of her manuscript. The young men can virtually move poems, sketches, and art work on the screen so Smolik can see how the pages of her book will be laid out before it’s printed.

Often the process of layout is time-consuming since authors and editors communicate through e-mails, phone calls, and regular mail. Bluhm and Potter’s technology helps them to communicate with clients in real time from their business site.