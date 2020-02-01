Osage girls basketball team makes blankets for local family

The Osage girls basketball team wanted to give back for the holiday season.

They decided they were going to make tie blankets to present to the Ryan family right before the start of the basketball game when the Osage girls were slated to play against Central Springs on Jan. 17.

For those who don’t know the Ryan family, Connie is a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary here in Osage. Her husband is employed by Central Springs, so the game between the two districts is the perfect opportunity for two communities to come together and support their family.

She and her husband recently had a baby that was born very prematurely. This has caused her to miss the whole school year so far. This has also cost their family a lot of money. Their expenses are many.

This is where the Osage girls basketball team comes into play. The girls made tie blankets for the Ryan family to give back to the Ronald McDonald House. Because of the weather, the basketball game on Jan. 17 was postponed to Feb. 3. The basketball team was scheduled to present the tie blankets to the Ryan family on this day. There was planned to be a bake sale, soup supper, and silent auction put on during the basketball game.

All the proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the Ryan family as well. The Osage girls basketball team wanted to give back to something during the holiday season, so they decided that giving back to the Ryan family would be a good option because Connie Ryan is a teacher right here in our school district and they wanted to give back to something close to them.

