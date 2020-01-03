Osage drops first game with loss to West Fork

Two boys basketball teams in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division separated themselves from the pack with undefeated records prior to the winter break

When play resumed on Friday, those two contenders, West Fork and Osage, squared off to determine which team would gain the advantage early in conference play.

Over the years, the Warhawks, under veteran coach Frank Schnoes, have found a number of ways to stay near the top of the standings.

On Friday, it was the defense’s turn as West Fork held the Green Devils to just 26 points over the first three quarters in a 54-47 win.

“Both teams played great defense in the first half,” Schnoes said.

West Fork took an eight-point advantage at 34-26 into the final eight minutes, but the story of the first three quarters was that the Warhawks limited the Green Devils to just 29 shot attempts with a stingy man-to-man defense.

Osage finished the night shooting 38 percent on 19 of 50 shots. The difference in the game was Osage's failure to hit 3-pointers, sinking just 5 of 25 for a paltry 20 percent shooting percentage.

