Osage Council votes to assist MCRHC with daycare demolition

Kathi Henry, director of Osage’s Chamber of Commerce, came before the council to give an annual report, and asked for $25,000 upfront funding, and for 25 percent of the revenue from Osage’s hotel, and motel tax. She also thanked the council for their assistance in providing a newly remodeled Chamber Welcome Center on Main Street.

Henry pointed out the Chamber has seven new members, has had over 9,000 hits on their website, and how during the holidays local revenue on Main Street was up substantially. After her report, the council approved the request.

The council also OK'd a donation of $500 for Osage High School’s Post Prom Party, and approved the final consideration of the ordinance amending Chapter 50, which relates to nuisance abatement procedure. The amended ordinance will make it easier for the city to deal with blighted properties.

During the open forum of the meeting, Charlie Pajer, a local veteran asked the council to consider helping with transportation for local veterans with medical issues.

“I am here speaking for veterans in Mitchell County. I am asking the city of Osage for a van for veterans who are traveling to VA hospitals in Minneapolis and Des Moines,” said Pajer, who pointed out that several other communities offer such services for their vets.