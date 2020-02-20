Osage Council votes to assist MCRHC with daycare demolition

The city of Osage will provide $23,290 toward tearing down and hauling away a former daycare center across the street from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
The Osage City Council voted to provide the money at its Feb. 18 meeting.
MCRHC had bought the property from the daycare center with the understanding the property would be a cleared site. When that didn’t materialize, MCRHC asked both the city of Osage and the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors if they would provide financial assistance in demolishing the building and clearing the site.
Betty McCarthy, a spokesman for the MCRHC Board of Directors, and Shelly Russell, CEO of the health center, had previously asked the city to share half the cost of the demolition. The city asked McCarthy and Russell to return after a council committee had considered the request. McCarthy again asked for half the funding for the demolition, citing the hospital’s positive effects on the community, and provided a list of expenditures the hospital is currently facing.
Rick Bodensteiner, who serves on the council’s finance committee, asked if the health center could pay a third of the funding, if the city and county provided the other two-thirds.
You have free articles remaining.
McCarthy said that would be acceptable and the council voted to provide $23,290 toward the project.
Kathi Henry, director of Osage’s Chamber of Commerce, came before the council to give an annual report, and asked for $25,000 upfront funding, and for 25 percent of the revenue from Osage’s hotel, and motel tax. She also thanked the council for their assistance in providing a newly remodeled Chamber Welcome Center on Main Street.
Henry pointed out the Chamber has seven new members, has had over 9,000 hits on their website, and how during the holidays local revenue on Main Street was up substantially. After her report, the council approved the request.
The council also OK'd a donation of $500 for Osage High School’s Post Prom Party, and approved the final consideration of the ordinance amending Chapter 50, which relates to nuisance abatement procedure. The amended ordinance will make it easier for the city to deal with blighted properties.
During the open forum of the meeting, Charlie Pajer, a local veteran asked the council to consider helping with transportation for local veterans with medical issues.
“I am here speaking for veterans in Mitchell County. I am asking the city of Osage for a van for veterans who are traveling to VA hospitals in Minneapolis and Des Moines,” said Pajer, who pointed out that several other communities offer such services for their vets.
He discussed how difficult it is to make connections for appointments, and it was pointed out that even though a veteran could drive themselves to an appointment for a procedure, they would not be able to drive themselves back home.
Mayor Steve Cooper said the council would look into the request.