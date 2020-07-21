Osage Council OK's grant application to rehabilitate Main Street building

After a public hearing on July 13, the Osage City Council approved a Community Development Block Grant Application for Jay and Lorrie Lala, who will be locating in the building occupied by Emerson’s On Main.
The approval of the measure now allows the city to apply for a federal grant on the Lalas behalf for an upper story rental housing conversion project. The couple has purchased the building, and will use the main floor for a dentistry practice and developing three upper story rental units.
In a related public hearing to develop a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment, Myrtle Nelson of NIACOG addressed the council via Zoom, and laid out the reason for the development project. She stated the project would not displace any residents, and the rental units will provide much needed moderate income rentals in Osage. The assessment was also approved.
Asked when construction might begin on the rental units Nelson replied it might begin later in the fall after all the initial ground work for the project is finished.
The council also approved two Main Street/Commercial COVID-19 loan applications. A loan of $5,000 was approved for one Main Street business, and a second $5,000 loan was granted for an in-home business.
Judy Voaklander brought forth a discussion of where the city’s legal publications should be printed, citing that the St Ansgar Enterprise Journal has recently made its presence known in the area.
Janet Johnson, publisher for the Globe Gazette and the Mitchell County Press News, (where the city presently publishes its notices), joined the discussion and challenged city leaders to contact her if they have grievances. She noted the Press News has 1,246 subscribers.
When asked, Savannah Howe Editor of the St Ansgar paper stated her publication presently has around 220 subscribers in the 50461 zip code area.
The council voted to appoint Carol Schmidt to a six-year term on the Library Board, and councilor Rick Bodensteiner was appointed to the FMC Landfill Board. The vacancy on the NIACOG Board will be filled at a later date.
The council closed the regular meeting with a vote to go into closed session for a discussion on the possible purchase of real estate. Iowa Code 21.5 allows closed sessions when a city is considering a specific parcel of land, or if it is deemed the premature open discussion of the property purchase, could inflate the cost of the property.
