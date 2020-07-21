Osage Council OK's grant application to rehabilitate Main Street building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a public hearing on July 13, the Osage City Council approved a Community Development Block Grant Application for Jay and Lorrie Lala, who will be locating in the building occupied by Emerson’s On Main.

The approval of the measure now allows the city to apply for a federal grant on the Lalas behalf for an upper story rental housing conversion project. The couple has purchased the building, and will use the main floor for a dentistry practice and developing three upper story rental units.

In a related public hearing to develop a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment, Myrtle Nelson of NIACOG addressed the council via Zoom, and laid out the reason for the development project. She stated the project would not displace any residents, and the rental units will provide much needed moderate income rentals in Osage. The assessment was also approved.

Asked when construction might begin on the rental units Nelson replied it might begin later in the fall after all the initial ground work for the project is finished.

The council also approved two Main Street/Commercial COVID-19 loan applications. A loan of $5,000 was approved for one Main Street business, and a second $5,000 loan was granted for an in-home business.