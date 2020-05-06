Osage Council focuses on business loans and bonding

Through a Zoom Meeting conducted on May 4, the Osage City Council focused on how they might assist local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and began the process of bonding for the updating of the sewage facility, and the construction of the new water tower.
Katie Henry, of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, came to the council asking for permission to use city parking lots for upcoming summer and fall events. Henry told council members that major events such as Treasure Fest, BRAM, and Autumn Artistry have not been canceled yet, but the chamber continues to monitor the current situation and decisions on the scheduled events could change in the future. She stated that the first Friday Night Out, held in City Park, is still scheduled for June 26.
The council approved the use of the city’s parking lots.
Councilors also spent time discussing possible changes to the revolving Main Street Improvement and Commercial Loan programs, which could assist businesses during these tough economic times. Currently these loans, which charge no interest, can only be used for business improvements.
The council is now considering a measure where the loans can also be used for financial assistance only during the 2020 year. Within the proposed measure, the council would also allow anyone who has an existing loan to be able to defer their 2020 payment for six months. Action on the measure will be taken up at a later meeting.
Presently the two revolving loan funds have $158,000 in them and Ron Fiscus of Planscape told the council, there is an additional $50,000 in TIF funding that could be available for additional lending. He stated that only businesses who are in the current or amended Urban Renewal Area are eligible for the use of these TIF funds.
If passed, businesses will have to apply for these $5,000 no interest loans, which will be paid off at $1,000 per year. Planscape is currently developing the applications forms.
The council also discussed the bonding procedure for both the sludge tank, and water tower projects. Fiscus stated there are funds in both the Sewer Fund, and the Water Fund that can go toward the projects, but he cautioned some of that money should be held in case of an emergency.
Fiscus of Planscape, and Paul Donna of RWBaird, spent time advising the council on passing a measure to begin the process of bonding for both the projects. After reviewing what monies are on hand the council voted to borrow no more than $750,000 for the sludge tank project. They also voted to secure no more than $2,500,000 in bonding for the water tower project.
Fiscus stated the vote now allows firms to begin the bonding process, but should bids be lower than expected, the the city will not have to borrow the full amounts.
The reopening of City Hall and open council meetings at City Hall were discussed, but there was a consensus to hold off with those decisions at the present time. “I think it’s too early to go back to the old ways. We need to let this play out,” said Mayor Steve Cooper.
The council set a public hearing on the city’s amended Urban Renewal Plan for Monday June 22 at 5:45 p.m.
