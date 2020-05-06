Osage Council focuses on business loans and bonding

Presently the two revolving loan funds have $158,000 in them and Ron Fiscus of Planscape told the council, there is an additional $50,000 in TIF funding that could be available for additional lending. He stated that only businesses who are in the current or amended Urban Renewal Area are eligible for the use of these TIF funds.

If passed, businesses will have to apply for these $5,000 no interest loans, which will be paid off at $1,000 per year. Planscape is currently developing the applications forms.

The council also discussed the bonding procedure for both the sludge tank, and water tower projects. Fiscus stated there are funds in both the Sewer Fund, and the Water Fund that can go toward the projects, but he cautioned some of that money should be held in case of an emergency.

Fiscus of Planscape, and Paul Donna of RWBaird, spent time advising the council on passing a measure to begin the process of bonding for both the projects. After reviewing what monies are on hand the council voted to borrow no more than $750,000 for the sludge tank project. They also voted to secure no more than $2,500,000 in bonding for the water tower project.

Fiscus stated the vote now allows firms to begin the bonding process, but should bids be lower than expected, the the city will not have to borrow the full amounts.