Osage Community Schools holds mid-winter band concert
0 comments

Osage Community Schools holds mid-winter band concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mid-Winter Band Concert for Osage Community Schools took place on Feb. 28 in front of a full house at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center Cedar River Complex in Osage.

Each of the four bands (Fifth Grade Band, Middle School Cadet Band-grade six, Middle School Concert Band - grades seven and eight, High School Concert Band) performed four pieces each under the direction of conductors Laurie Hoeppner and Jeffrey Kirkpatrick.

There are 152 students in band at Osage Community School.

Fifth grade band

Osage fifth grade band under the direction of Laurie Hoeppner.

Senior Rhett Ham, principal alto-saxophone, was the featured soloist accompanied by the High School Concert Band performing "Ballade for Alto Saxophone and Band" by Alfred Reed.

Ham’s accolades include NCIBA Honor Band, College Honor Band, and Alternate to Iowa All-State Music Group.

Osage Community Schools mid-winter band concert

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News