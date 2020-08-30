Osage city officials still considering options on rental inspections

According to him, there was more than a little wariness from rental property owners in the town. Cooper said those owners expressed to him that such a move would be costly and that they felt "threatened."

"Anytime you’re going to have a government inspection, I had a feeling they felt it was intimidating."

One renter in Osage that was willing to entertain the idea was Osage First Ward Councilwoman Judy Voaklander.

She was on that committee and said that she met with landlords and realtors and renters about the city starting up inspections. There wasn't a lot of fervor for the idea in those meetings.

"We didn’t feel we had that much support," Voaklander said. According to her, that wasn't the only barrier either. Along with any resistance to the plan, there was the financial component as well. Finding, hiring and maintaining an inspector position costs money. On top of that, guidelines need to be crafted and adhered to.

"How far do we want to go?" Voaklander asked before saying that her and her husband wouldn't have a rental property they'd be uncomfortable with living in.