Osage city officials still considering options on rental inspections

During a meeting in July 2019, the Osage City Council heard from a renter who had water issues in the unit they were living in. They tried to find someone to address the issue and couldn't.
At that time, Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said that the city should have a way to help renters address such issues when they don't have any other way to do so. According to Cooper, things got far enough along that the city was chatting with officials from Charles City about their rental inspection program and what implementing it would look like. In tandem with that, the city put together a committee to specifically look at the issues in more detail.
A year later, those rental inspections plan are in a holding pattern.
"We ran into a lot of resistance from the people that have rental property and there didn’t seem to be a lot of interest from the general public so it was put on the backburner," Cooper said.
According to him, there was more than a little wariness from rental property owners in the town. Cooper said those owners expressed to him that such a move would be costly and that they felt "threatened."
"Anytime you’re going to have a government inspection, I had a feeling they felt it was intimidating."
One renter in Osage that was willing to entertain the idea was Osage First Ward Councilwoman Judy Voaklander.
She was on that committee and said that she met with landlords and realtors and renters about the city starting up inspections. There wasn't a lot of fervor for the idea in those meetings.
"We didn’t feel we had that much support," Voaklander said. According to her, that wasn't the only barrier either. Along with any resistance to the plan, there was the financial component as well. Finding, hiring and maintaining an inspector position costs money. On top of that, guidelines need to be crafted and adhered to.
"How far do we want to go?" Voaklander asked before saying that her and her husband wouldn't have a rental property they'd be uncomfortable with living in.
Voaklander said that part of the reason the conversation even came before the council a year ago was that Osage City Hall personnel were getting a decent amount of calls from people living in substandard rental properties. Tenants would call and ask "Can’t the city help us?" and Voaklander recalls thinking that they really couldn't because there isn't a program in place. According to her, the closest thing to redress that the city has right now is a recently amended nuisance.
But things won't necessarily remain in this holding pattern for forever.
Cooper said that without having to get inspections involved, there's been some movement from landlords in Osage. There are tweaks that people are willing to make. Cooper himself thinks that any change that can improve the quality of life in town is good.
"It would be a help to have the city come in and do safety inspections," he said.
Voaklander believes such changes are possible, it's largely a matter of prioritization. "I think we’ll have to do something soon," she said.
