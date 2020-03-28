Osage City Council OKs annual budget during virtual meeting

The Osage City Council held its first electronic meeting on March 23, to comply with the state’s directive to cut down on the size of assemblies due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the public were allowed to come to the Council Chamber, or participate electronically, if they wanted to address the Council on line concerning the two scheduled Public Hearings.

The only people physically present in the Council Chamber were Councilman Rick Bodensteiner, City Clerk Cathy Penney, and Kathie Blake who helped set up and shut down the virtual meeting.

Two public hearings were held. One was for the city’s proposed FY 2020-21 budget, and a second to amend the FY 2019-20 budget. No one was physically present, no one commented during either of the public hearings, and no written comments or electronic messages had been submitted to the City Clerk or council members prior to the meeting.

With no public comments, the Council unanimous approved the FY 2020-21 Budget.

“I would like to thank Kathy Penney and the committee that work on this budget. I really appreciate it,” Mayor Steve Cooper said.

Bodensteiner added, “We didn’t raise taxes, and that is a good sign.”