Osage City Council OKs annual budget during virtual meeting

The Osage City Council held its first electronic meeting on March 23, to comply with the state’s directive to cut down on the size of assemblies due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Members of the public were allowed to come to the Council Chamber, or participate electronically, if they wanted to address the Council on line concerning the two scheduled Public Hearings.
The only people physically present in the Council Chamber were Councilman Rick Bodensteiner, City Clerk Cathy Penney, and Kathie Blake who helped set up and shut down the virtual meeting.
Two public hearings were held. One was for the city’s proposed FY 2020-21 budget, and a second to amend the FY 2019-20 budget. No one was physically present, no one commented during either of the public hearings, and no written comments or electronic messages had been submitted to the City Clerk or council members prior to the meeting.
With no public comments, the Council unanimous approved the FY 2020-21 Budget.
“I would like to thank Kathy Penney and the committee that work on this budget. I really appreciate it,” Mayor Steve Cooper said.
Bodensteiner added, “We didn’t raise taxes, and that is a good sign.”
Prior to the vote on the amendment to the 2019-20 budget, Penney told the council that the added expenditures went for the purchases of a pickup for the fire department, a new street sweeper, an end loader, purchase of some property from OMU, and the final payment on the 2018 street paving project. On a roll call vote the amendment passed unanimously.
Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay told the council that his seven employees are working half-day shifts due to the new coronavirus. Half the crew works from 8 a.m. to noon, and the other half works from noon to 4 p.m., which was OK with council members for the present time.
Penney said since City Hall is presently closed to public traffic, that she and Blake are alternating days at City Hall. Members of the public can still call or e-mail City Hall should they need any information.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday April 6, and the council will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation before deciding if that meeting will be held electronically.
For more information on upcoming meetings the public can go to the city’s website at www.osageia.org or email: citygovt@osage.net
