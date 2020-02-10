Osage City Council: Library seeks 2 percent funding increase

Walk pointed out, as he had in a previous council meeting, that DNR grant funding for demolishing buildings is only eligible on property that is owned by a city of less than 5,000 population. Walk said he had visited with state authorities, and it was legal for the county to transfer the property to the city of Osage to apply for the grant.

If the grant was obtained, and the old building site was cleared and filled in, then the city would transfer the property back to the county.

“I would rather use state money for this than local money,” Walk said. He also assured the council the transfer would not take place unless the grant was issued, and that the county would pay for extra liability insurance and addition costs that might be incurred during the demolishing and refilling project.

Several council members raised questions about the proposed plan.

“Fifty points on the grant is for long range development plans and how it benefits the city,” Councilor Darla Olson stated.

Walk said the present plan is to use the area for new housing. Mayor Steve Cooper expressed his concern of who would have time to administer the project when Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay is currently occupied with several current city projects.