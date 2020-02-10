Osage City Council: Library seek 2 percent funding increase

At the Feb. 3 Osage City Council meeting, Syd Heimer, director of the Osage Public Library, gave a presentation on the library’s traffic last year, and asked the council to consider a 2 percent increase in funding for the coming year.
“Most of the increase will go to wage increases,” said Heimer, who stated that 52,368 items had been checked out from the library last year.
She also stated that over 4,000 children and adults had attended the 150 library programs, and the library currently has 4,871 library card holders and 54,548 people came through its doors last year.
Heimer stated that library personnel now travel to assisted living facilities to conduct programs.
“Sometimes the people who come in our door, find we are the only people they talk to everyday,” said Heimer, who emphasized that the Osage Library also serves some of the community’s social needs.
Heimer asked the council for $196,855 for fiscal year 2020-21. The council will consider the request and reply at a later date.
Looking for a grant
Mitchell County Supervisor Stan Walk again approached the City Council asking if they would consider helping the county in obtaining a grant to demolish the old county care facility, which has been vacant for some time.
Walk pointed out, as he had in a previous council meeting, that DNR grant funding for demolishing buildings is only eligible on property that is owned by a city of less than 5,000 population. Walk said he had visited with state authorities, and it was legal for the county to transfer the property to the city of Osage to apply for the grant.
If the grant was obtained, and the old building site was cleared and filled in, then the city would transfer the property back to the county.
“I would rather use state money for this than local money,” Walk said. He also assured the council the transfer would not take place unless the grant was issued, and that the county would pay for extra liability insurance and addition costs that might be incurred during the demolishing and refilling project.
Several council members raised questions about the proposed plan.
“Fifty points on the grant is for long range development plans and how it benefits the city,” Councilor Darla Olson stated.
Walk said the present plan is to use the area for new housing. Mayor Steve Cooper expressed his concern of who would have time to administer the project when Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay is currently occupied with several current city projects.
“The people we have talked to were skeptical of us doing this,” added Councilor Judy Volklander. "We don’t feel it’s the right thing for us to do.”
No action was taken.
New officer introduced
Osage’s new Police Officer Jake Ouverson was also introduced to the council. Mayor Cooper said he thinks this is a good way for new officers to get acquainted with the council, and hopes this will be done when future officers are hired.
City budget for fiscal year 2020-21
City Clerk Kathy Penney, who is working on the budget, told the council that preliminary indications show there will be an increase in the tax levy from the current 13.07 rate to 13.17 for the coming year.
A first public hearing for the proposed increase will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 2, at Osage City Hall.
It was noted that the next council meeting will be changed to Feb. 18, because of Presidents Day.