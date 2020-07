The Osage Chamber of Commerce has canceled its third and final Friday Night Out of the 2020 season, originally scheduled for Aug. 7.

“We were looking forward to having at least some kind of event like this over the summer, so we’re all sad to have made this decision. There were several factors that came into play, but ultimately it is another casualty of COVID-19,” said Kati Henry, executive director for the Osage Chamber of Commerce.