Osage Chamber cancels second Friday Night Out event
Osage Chamber cancels second Friday Night Out event

The second event in the Osage Chamber of Commerce's Friday Night Out series has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for July 17.

Cy greets a future ISU student during a 2019 Friday Night Out event in Osage. The July 17 FNO event for this year has been canceled.

“Unfortunately, after discussing with our sponsors, local health officials and other event partners, it was decided this event was not going to be successful. Several of our long-time partners had declined to participate due to COVID-19, which we completely respect and understand. Many of the elements of a normal Friday Night Out would have also been missing, such as kids’ activities, which so many would have expected of our event,” said Kati Henry, executive director.

Friday Night Out normally takes place one Friday in June, July and August and provides food & drink, kids activities and live music for Osage and the surrounding communities.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.

