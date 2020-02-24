Osage celebrates return of championship trophy

Entering the individual wrestling tournament, Osage was not seen as the prime contender for the individual team title as West Delaware led the field with 12 qualifiers for the first round on Thursday afternoon.

“Friday, it looked like the best we could get was third place in team scoring,” said Osage’s Coach Brent Jennings. As the rounds progressed West Delaware team’s chances began to fade and Osage’s grapplers began to pile up team bonus points because of their falls. In the end Osage wrestlers piled up 18 bonus points for their pins, which was the deciding factor in gaining the title.

In addressing the enthusiastic crowd, who later gave him a standing ovation, Jennings said, “This year I told the team you never know when someone might stub their toes, and you have to be ready, and this year they were ready.”

Jennings then complimented each of the six young men on their accomplishments. Speaking of Adams, Jennings said, “We often talk about how far he has come since he started, and he has done a great job. Williams has been a state qualifier for four years, and three times he has placed.”