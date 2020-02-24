Osage celebrates return of championship trophy

“It was pretty cool. We have an awesome community behind us. It has been way too long since we brought a title back here,” said Junior Spencer Mooberry, who was a state runner up at the State Wrestling Championships held in Des Moines. Mooberry and his five teammates, seniors Zach Williams, Joe Sullivan, and Ryan Adams, junior Averee Abben, and freshman Nicholas Fox and their fellow teammates were escorted into Osage by a caravan of vehicles and honored at a pep rally at the newly built Osage Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
It seemed Osage’s best chances of placing high in the state’s standings, came on Wednesday when they competed in the State Dual Meet prior to the individual wrestling tournament, which was held Thursday through Saturday evening. Osage was defeated in the opening round of the duals by Davenport Assumption 40-26, then came back to defeat Humboldt 52-18, and Winterset 42-33 to finish fifth in the 2-A State Dual Meet.
On Thursday, Osage’s six individual qualifiers took to the mat to wrestle in individual competition. Fox a freshman wrestled at 120 pounds and who led the state with 39 pins, moved through to the final round of competition where he finished in second place, as did junior Mooberry in the 170 pound class. Sullivan a senior, wrestled back to win third in his 126 pound bracket, and senior Williams who wrestled at 160 pounds, and junior Abben who wrestled at 132 pounds both wrestled back to fifth place finishes.
Entering the individual wrestling tournament, Osage was not seen as the prime contender for the individual team title as West Delaware led the field with 12 qualifiers for the first round on Thursday afternoon.
“Friday, it looked like the best we could get was third place in team scoring,” said Osage’s Coach Brent Jennings. As the rounds progressed West Delaware team’s chances began to fade and Osage’s grapplers began to pile up team bonus points because of their falls. In the end Osage wrestlers piled up 18 bonus points for their pins, which was the deciding factor in gaining the title.
In addressing the enthusiastic crowd, who later gave him a standing ovation, Jennings said, “This year I told the team you never know when someone might stub their toes, and you have to be ready, and this year they were ready.”
Jennings then complimented each of the six young men on their accomplishments. Speaking of Adams, Jennings said, “We often talk about how far he has come since he started, and he has done a great job. Williams has been a state qualifier for four years, and three times he has placed.”
Speaking of Sullivan Jennings commented, “In seventh grade his mother didn’t want him to come out because he seldom won, but between then and now he has worked his tail off. Abben sat out until mid-January due to injury and came back fired up and ready go. Fox got to wrestle in the big show, and he shows he has nerves of steel. Spencer Mooberry will come back next year, and I know he will be full bore.”
Jennings, who had led Osage to State Team Dual Championships in 2001 and 2006, also praised his coaching staff. “I’ve got a great group of assistant coaches. I could not ask for better assistants.”
During the ceremony Kurt Angell, who was a member of Osage’s last team to win the individual team state title in 1981, came from the audience and presented a T-shirt he had kept over the past 39 years. He taped out 1981 and replaced it with 2020. Angell told the six young men after the rally “No matter what, you are forever state champions.”
Prior to 1981, Osage teams had won individual titles in 1940 and 1965.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman, who is a member of the Board of Control for the IHSAA, had the honor of presenting both the fifth place 2A State Dual Meet Trophy and the first place Individual Team Trophy to her own school’s athletes.
“I want to praise Coach Jennings, and his staff for all the time and dedication they have put in for the student athletes," she said. "These students are great in the classrooms and very involved in extracurricular activities. I also want to thank our community for their support.”
The athletes echoed Schwamman’s words of thanks for the community’s support. Fox expressed how much fan support meant to him, “It was pretty exciting making the finals. The people were pretty loud, and excited in the stands.”