Osage businesses give COVID-19 federal bailout mixed reviews

The United State Small Business Association announced on Monday, July 6, that it was releasing data about the loans made to small businesses as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Nine different businesses in Osage received loans of $150,000 or more.
Some business owners in Osage had mixed reviews about the funding.
The SBA shared data, such as business names, addresses, number of employees and loan amounts. According to the SBA, 4.9 million loans were given to small businesses across the nation.
The business names were only released if the particular business received over $150,000. From there, they were categorized into how much the loan amount was.
Mitchell County Memorial Hospital was the only Osage business in the $2-5 million range. A to Z Drying and Great Socks Holding Co. were two businesses in the $1-2 million range. Between the three businesses, they received a combined minimum of $4 million and a combined maximum of $9 million.
Faith Lutheran Home, Osage Cooperative Elevator and the Art of Education University each received $350,000 loans.
According to Hunter Lauritsen, the administrator for Faith Lutheran, he originally heard about the Paycheck Protection Program first through his attorneys and second through the media. He says the process wasn’t too hard to go through and says that he had a positive experience.
“I feel like it really helped us here and especially in healthcare,” Lauritsen said. “I know that there are a lot of struggling small businesses in our area because of COVID-19. I’m assuming that it would have really helped them while they had to have their doors closed.”
Lauritsen says the money went towards employee benefits and payroll. Faith Lutheran, primarily an assisted living healthcare operation, took a significant hit during the pandemic.
“Our normal admissions process has been very slow,” Lauritsen said. “With the hospitals closing down, a lot of their electives surgeries and things like that, that’s where a lot of our admissions come from. So if you’re not having people coming from the community and you’re not having people come in from the hospital, admissions gets really slow.”
After a hectic spring, Lauritsen is happy that the government recognized that some small businesses might be struggling.
“I’m glad that they’re making efforts for the people who absolutely can’t continue to operate,” Lauritsen said.
Three businesses received loans of $150,000. Mark’s Tractor and Implement, Murphy, Coe and Smith P.L.L.C. and Popp Excavating were the businesses who received that size of loan from the Payment Protection Program.
Lou Ann Murphy, a managing partner at Murphy, Coe and Smith P.L.L.C., says that while she was happy her business was able to receive this money, she says the system was flawed.
“Understand that what a government calls a small business makes under 10 million dollars,” Murphy said. “Well, most small businesses don’t even know what 10 million dollars is.”
Murphy works with small businesses as part of her day-to-day job and says that when the government first put information out regarding the loan, the real small businesses of small towns were unable to get funding.
“The original way it came out, was it only worked if you had payroll,” Murphy said. “About two months into it, then they changed it and if you were a sole proprietorship, then it worked. If you had no payroll, the loan amount is zero.”
Small shops on town squares, which Murphy says are the actual small businesses, were hurt the most by the pandemic.
“If you were a main street business that was a one-person shop selling whatever and they shut you down, your bills kept going and income stopped,” Murphy said. “Although those people could draw unemployment, it took them probably two or three months to get unemployment. In the meantime, nothing was coming in and everything was coming out.”
Murphy shared her frustration about how the government originally handled COVID-19 and the effects it had on small businesses.
“We left Walmart open and if you went to Walmart, you couldn’t hardly get into the parking lot,” Murphy said. “But yet, we had main street businesses that never had more than two people in them at a time on a good day and we shut them down.”
While these nine businesses received government funding, Murphy was still disappointed.
“I don’t think people thought through how it helped or did not help,” Murphy said.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
