Osage businesses give COVID-19 federal bailout mixed reviews

“Understand that what a government calls a small business makes under 10 million dollars,” Murphy said. “Well, most small businesses don’t even know what 10 million dollars is.”

Murphy works with small businesses as part of her day-to-day job and says that when the government first put information out regarding the loan, the real small businesses of small towns were unable to get funding.

“The original way it came out, was it only worked if you had payroll,” Murphy said. “About two months into it, then they changed it and if you were a sole proprietorship, then it worked. If you had no payroll, the loan amount is zero.”

Small shops on town squares, which Murphy says are the actual small businesses, were hurt the most by the pandemic.

“If you were a main street business that was a one-person shop selling whatever and they shut you down, your bills kept going and income stopped,” Murphy said. “Although those people could draw unemployment, it took them probably two or three months to get unemployment. In the meantime, nothing was coming in and everything was coming out.”

Murphy shared her frustration about how the government originally handled COVID-19 and the effects it had on small businesses.