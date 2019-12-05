{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage boys basketball team opened its season with an overwhelming 73-19 road victory against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.

Newman vs Osage basketball 12-03-2019

Osage's Nathan Havel (#4) knocks the ball away from Noah Hamilton (#20) at a game against Newman Catholic in Mason City on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Green Devils outscored the Knights 50-9 in the first half.

Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led scoring with 32 points, shooting 14-of-17 from the field, while senior Jarett Scharper and sophomore Nathan Havel each ended with 10 points. Scharper also had a game-high seven steals.

Both teams grabbed 18 total rebounds. Havel led the Green Devils with six rebounds.

The Green Devils' next game is against Belmond-Klemme on Saturday (Dec. 14) at home.

Girls

Osage 67-Newman Catholic 11: The Osage girls basketball team opened its season with a definitive 67-11 win against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.

Newman vs Osage basketball - girls

Osage's Mia Knudson (#4) moves around Kailah Thompson (#24) at a game against Newman in Mason City on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Osage dominated in the first half, outscoring Newman 42-10. The Green Devil's defense held the Knights to one point in the second half.

Osage's next game is Dec. 17, when the Green Devils host North Butler.

