The Osage boys basketball team opened its season with an overwhelming 73-19 road victory against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Osage's Nathan Havel (#4) knocks the ball away from Noah Hamilton (#20) at a game against Newman Catholic in Mason City on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
The Green Devils outscored the Knights 50-9 in the first half.
Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led scoring with 32 points, shooting 14-of-17 from the field, while senior Jarett Scharper and sophomore Nathan Havel each ended with 10 points. Scharper also had a game-high seven steals.
Both teams grabbed 18 total rebounds. Havel led the Green Devils with six rebounds.
The Green Devils' next game is against Belmond-Klemme on Saturday (Dec. 14) at home.
Girls
Osage 67-Newman Catholic 11: The Osage girls basketball team opened its season with a definitive 67-11 win against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Osage's Mia Knudson (#4) moves around Kailah Thompson (#24) at a game against Newman in Mason City on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
Osage dominated in the first half, outscoring Newman 42-10. The Green Devil's defense held the Knights to one point in the second half.
Osage's next game is Dec. 17, when the Green Devils host North Butler.
DSC_8959.jpg
The Osage marching band entertains the crowd.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_8967.jpg
Cheerleader Rachael Jacobs helps get the crowd into the pep rally.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9003.jpg
Showing their dance moves.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9035.jpg
Cheerleader Karmen Harris.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9037.jpg
Cheerleaders Zoe Wynohrad and Lauren Voaklander and having some fun at the pep rally.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9069.jpg
Dance Team Member Kyleigh Nerland performs with the dance team at the pep rally.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9081.jpg
Osage Dance Team entertains the crowd.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9085.jpg
Osage volleyball team with Dani Johnson speaking for the team at the pep rally.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9093.jpg
The boys cross country team at the pep rally.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9094.jpg
Girls cross country team with senior Makayla Mostek speaking to the crowd.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9098.jpg
The Booster Club Auction, with special guest Frank Fox.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9105.jpg
Coach Finn speaks to the crowd. He is joined by Connor Tabbert and Shawn Eichmeier.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9137.jpg
Time for the senior skit.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9159.jpg
Fun with the senior skit.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9191.jpg
Jenna Joens and Nolan Byrnes.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9194.jpg
Libby Schwamman and Jarrett Huebsch.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9200.jpg
Mia Knudsen and Matt Olson.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9207.jpg
Sidney Brandau and Noah Sletten.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9221.jpg
Zoe Wynohrad and Connor Smith.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9226.jpg
2018 Homecoming Queen and King Kate Mostek and Wyatt Grady.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9332.jpg
2019 Homecoming Court. (front row, from left) Zoe Wynohrad, Sidney Brandau, Melanie Bye, Mia Knudsen, Jenna Joens and Libby Schwamman; (back row) Connor Smith, Noah Sletten, Nolan Byrnes, Matt Olson, Thor Maakestad and Jarrett Huebsch.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_9342.jpg
2019 Homecoming Queen Melanie Bye and King Nolan Byrnes.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
