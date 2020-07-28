Osage Bowl andRivals Sports Bar & Grill owners hope for busy fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Osage Bowl and Rivals Sports Bar & Grill was only open for a few months before it had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the place has now partially reopened and owners Amanda and Darren Powers are optimistic about the future.

In the fall they hope to revive some bowling leagues Osage hasn’t had for a while, including a women’s league and a youth league.

“If you want to keep a bowling alley around, you have to have young kids bowling,” Darren said.

The bowling alley, sports bar and restaurant, formerly known as Seasons Lounge and Osage Bowl, closed at the end of the September after 31 years under the ownership of Duane and Wendy Wagner, who have now retired.

The Powers reopened the establishment under its new name in January. Bowling leagues got underway on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with Fridays and Saturdays reserved for open bowling.

On Feb. 1 the restaurant opened for weekend dining only to “test the waters,” Darren said.

The couple revamped the menu, adding more burgers and sandwiches.

“We wanted to make it just a nice burger place to sit down and eat, and bring your kids,” Amanda said.