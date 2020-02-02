Osage alumni profile: Kirk Knudsen

Kirk Knudsen was a graduate of Osage High School in 1992. His graduating class had roughly 85 people. He also has two older sisters who graduated from Osage High School. Knudsen was involved in multiple things throughout his high school years. These things included football, basketball, baseball and National Honor Society.
During high school he had a job uptown at the grocery store where he worked with many of his best friends. Knudsen got to school every day by driving himself in his sweet Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.
You have free articles remaining.
Knudsen has many favorite memories from high school, but his top one would be playing in the state basketball tournament alongside some of his life-long friends. His favorite class in high school was math. So of course, his favorite teacher was Mr. LeRoy Huegli, who taught advanced math classes.
One thing he misses the most from high school is sports, but it’s not the games he misses: he misses the practices and working hard each day with his friends the most. When Knudsen was in high school sports their biggest rivals were Forest City, Britt and Garner. They didn’t even play St. Ansgar in football, which is who we would probably consider our biggest rival today.
When asked what advice Knudsen has for high school students, he said, “Enjoy every moment and try to learn from as many different people in the school system on how to succeed in school and in life.”
After high school, Knudsen went on to Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, to major in business and play basketball. He is now a real estate appraiser in Osage and surrounding towns. He has two kids who both attend Osage Schools. His oldest, Mia (me), is a senior this year and his youngest, Max (my brother), is an eighth-grader this year.
Knudsen has given back to the community by always trying to support Osage, whether he was living here or not, and more recently having the opportunity to coach football and girls basketball, and with that always trying to help kids succeed along the way.