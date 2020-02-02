Osage alumni profile: Kirk Knudsen

Kirk Knudsen was a graduate of Osage High School in 1992. His graduating class had roughly 85 people. He also has two older sisters who graduated from Osage High School. Knudsen was involved in multiple things throughout his high school years. These things included football, basketball, baseball and National Honor Society.

During high school he had a job uptown at the grocery store where he worked with many of his best friends. Knudsen got to school every day by driving himself in his sweet Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

Knudsen has many favorite memories from high school, but his top one would be playing in the state basketball tournament alongside some of his life-long friends. His favorite class in high school was math. So of course, his favorite teacher was Mr. LeRoy Huegli, who taught advanced math classes.

One thing he misses the most from high school is sports, but it’s not the games he misses: he misses the practices and working hard each day with his friends the most. When Knudsen was in high school sports their biggest rivals were Forest City, Britt and Garner. They didn’t even play St. Ansgar in football, which is who we would probably consider our biggest rival today.