A Canadian writer and teacher named Martin Rutte. Rutte is passionate about bringing into being what he calls Heaven on Earth. Think about that for a moment. What would Heaven on Earth be like to you? It is a lofty dream, but Rutte believes it is a realizable one. To that end he conducts workshops where he helps people visualize what Heaven on Earth would be.
He begins with a question to the group: “Tell me a time when you experienced Heaven on Earth.” And he encourages the participants to share a time in their life that they experienced something akin to heaven on earth.
Then he moves to a second question. He says, “I’m going to pick up a pen. Imagine this pen is a magic wand and with this magic wand you could create Heaven on Earth. What is Heaven on Earth?” And the participants describe their vision of Heaven on Earth. For some, it is the end of poverty. For others, it is the absence of war or hunger or violence, etc.
Then Martin moves to a third question. The third question is, “What simple, easy, concrete steps will you take in the next 24 hours to move that [vision] forward?”
The results of Martin’s sessions have sometimes been amazing. One woman Rutte encountered was concerned about violence against women. She had gone to the police and other government agencies, but no one helped. When she asked Rutte what he would do, he said, “I don’t know Susan. You could donate $5,000. You could donate a penny.”
You have free articles remaining.
She said, “What difference would a penny make?”
Another woman spoke up, “Wait a second. What if everybody in [our] county donated a penny a day to help end violence against women?”
Susan went, “Oh, my gosh.” Last October they set up a program called Making Change. They began handing out little mason jars with a picture of a woman’s face. Half of her face was beaten and the other half was vibrant and alive. Not only did their county respond generously, but the next county has started a similar program.
Martin Rutte is trying to bring Heaven on Earth. Jesus gave his life for that same purpose. He called it the Kingdom of Heaven. And he calls his followers to invest their lives in that Kingdom. He’s given us good minds and sound bodies. He’s given us all the opportunities and resources we will ever need. And he asks us this question, “What simple, easy, concrete steps will you take in the next 24 hours to move that forward?”
Would our community accept that challenge? God loves us, God has made an enormous investment in us, God wants us to invest our lives in something wonderful. How will we respond and bring Heaven on Earth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.