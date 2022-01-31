Week three with Representative Bloomingdale

We were honored this week to have visits from Senator Chuck Grassley and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. Both addressed the Republican Caucus and gave us updates on their work in DC. We had several receptions including the Iowa Association of Nurse Anesthetists, the Iowa Soybean Association, the Iowa Pork Congress, and the Iowa Gaming Association. A rally was held in the rotunda supporting the Convention of States. Guest speakers included several legislators, Mark Meckler, and former presidential candidate Rick Santorum. Convention of States can be used to limit federal power and cap federal spending. I have supported this legislation in the past and I will support it again this session.

Supporting Iowa’s Renewable Fuels Industry

This week House Republicans advanced the Governor's ethanol bill (HSB 594) through the Ways and Means committee. This bill will increase access to higher ethanol blends at the pump. E-15 fuel is cheaper, cleaner, and made right here in Iowa. Iowa is the number one producer of ethanol in the nation and we want Iowans to have access to this fuel option. This bill ensures all gas stations that are compatible will offer E-15 as an option to consumers. Gas stations where the cost to offer E-15 would be prohibitive would be eligible for a grant to help with costs or a waiver from this requirement.

Local Government Committee

This week we passed SF 384 out of committee with a 16-4 vote. SF 384 allows counties to enter a 28E agreement to share services of a county assessor, chief deputy assessor, and professional and clerical assistants for the assessor. We have several other bills being assigned next week. Most bills in Local Government are brought to us from our local elected and usually receive bipartisan support.

As always, feel free to contact me with your concerns or questions on issues. Phone: 515-281-2331 Email: jane.bloomingdale@legis.iowa.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0