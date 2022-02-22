Week six with Representative Bloomingdale

This week we completed the first funnel week at the Capitol. This is the first week of weeding out bills. Many bills passed out of committee ready for floor debate and several bills passed out of committee needing work or amendments, but with passage they can be brought to the entire caucus for discussion. Any bill that hasn't passed a committee is considered "dead" for the remainder of the session. Over the next few weeks we will debate, amend, and negotiate the bills passed out and weed out the remainder of bills that are not ready or do not garner enough support to pass out of the House. Tax and budget bills are not subject to funnel the funnel week deadlines.

Tax Plan

Reducing the tax burden in our state has been a priority for Republicans in this state and this week we passed a bill to cut taxes for every Iowan. On Wednesday afternoon after a lengthy floor debate, HF2317 passed the House with bipartisan support. Our plan reduces the income tax for all Iowans in three ways:

• It gradually reduces the individual income tax rate to a flat tax of 4%

• It exempts retirement income from income taxes, providing relief to retirees after years of hard work.

• It includes a new income exemption for retired farmers, exempting qualifying cash rent from income tax.

Thanks to Republicans conservative budgeting practices, Iowa's finances remain strong, our reserves are full, and we are able to reduce taxes while continuing to fund Iowan's priorities. The state should not be taking in more money than it needs and it is time to return the overcollection to the taxpayers.

With subcommittees and committees working overtime this week, I was unable to attend several evening receptions. I did enjoy time discussing concerns with Heartland Power board members, Coop members including Viafield plant managers, Habitat for Humanity representatives and several Insurance companies at the Capitol. Thank you also to Neil Shaffer, from Cresco, for taking time away from the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament to visit me at the Capitol. Congratulations to all the state wrestling participants.

As always, feel free to contact me with your concerns or questions on issues. Phone: 515-281-2331 Email: jane.bloomingdale@legis.iowa.gov

