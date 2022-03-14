Week Nine with Representative Bloomingdale

This week we had a little less debate and more time was spent working on details of various legislation.

Protecting Iowan from Radon- Induced Cancer

This week, the Iowa House passed a bill to require testing for radon gas in Iowa Schools. This legislation was written in honor of Gail Orcutt, a retired Iowa teacher who lost her battle with radon-induced lung cancer in 2020. An estimated 400 Iowans die each year due to radon-induced lung cancer and this bill takes a meaningful step to reduce that number. HF 2412 passed 93-2.

Gene Elliot Resolution

On Thursday, the House unanimously approved a resolution honoring Gene Elliott, a West Des Moines resident, for his achievements and contributions as a senior amateur golfer. Mr. Elliott has distinguished himself as a top ranked senior golfer in the world and was recently recognized in "Golfweek" and named the 2021 Yancey Ford Award winner for significant contributions to senior amateur golf. Mr. Elliott has promoted the game of golf on a state, national, and international level encouraging youth to play by the rules and be civil in competition. Thank you to Jim Carney, a University of Iowa Hall of Fame golfer, for bringing this forward.

County Officials Visit

County Officials were at the capitol this week to meet with legislators and discuss their concerns. As the Chair of the Local Government Committee, I appreciate our county officials taking time to meet and discuss legislation. I value the input from our elected officials regarding proposed legislation and what we can do at the state level to make their jobs easier, reduce burdensome regulation, and improve services.

Solution to Solar Tax Wait List

House File 2395 extends the solar energy tax credit application due date for residential installations completed before December 31, 2021 and removes the annual $5 million limit. This bill does not extend the solar tax credit, but does fulfill an obligation to those that finished their solar installation by the due date. The following tax credit applicants are eligible to claim the solar energy system tax credit for 2022 as if it did not expire:

• An applicant with a valid application who is on the wait list and did not receive the credit.

• An applicant who went through the process and received a denial letter for 2021

• An applicant who went through the process but whose application expired due to the expiration of the credit

• An applicant who has not applied but completed the installation in 2021.

I ran this bill out of Ways and Means last week and it passed unanimously. Thank you to Representative Michael Bergan for drafting this bill and bringing to our committee.

Another highlight this week was the Annual Ag Leader Dinner and Award Presentations. Several groups and individuals were recognized for their Leadership and Service in Agriculture. Leadership in Community went to the Mighty Howard County Fair and Outstanding Service in Agriculture went to Craig Hill, former Farm Bureau President, and Bill Northey former USDA Undersecretary and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

As always, feel free to contact me with your concerns or questions on issues. Phone: 515-281-2331 Email: jane.bloomingdale@legis.iowa.gov

