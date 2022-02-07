Week four with Representative Bloomingdale

Another busy week at the Capitol. On Tuesday, I met with FFA groups from Lake Mills and Clear Lake and discussed their current activities in FFA and future plans in Agriculture. I enjoyed conversations with members of RSVP organization and their volunteer work in our communities. Travel Iowa held their reception Tuesday and it was great opportunity to visit with people from around the State including Jean and Norlyn Stowell from the Top of Iowa Welcome Center. Other groups at the Capitol this week included the Iowa State Police Association, Correctional Facilities Employees, Sheriffs & Deputies' Associations, and Orchard House Child Guidance Center.

In our first debate of the session, the Iowa House passed the Renewable Fuels bill with strong bipartisan support (81-10). This bill is a win for Iowa agriculture and Iowa consumers, making E-15 available to more Iowans.

As with most businesses in Iowa, one of the top concerns school administrators expressed to me is a teacher shortage and the difficulty filling many positions in our school systems including substitute teachers, bus drivers and other support staff. This shortage is putting a major strain on our already overworked teachers. House Republicans are moving quickly to pass legislation that will help reduce this shortage, making it easier for Iowans to become teachers, while maintaining the level of quality Iowa students deserve. Legislation includes:

House Study Bill 632 and House File 2085 create alternative licenses for teachers. These bills make it easier for Iowan's working in other fields to become teachers, allowing more professionals to enter the field.

House File 2081 eliminates exams teachers have to take between graduation and certification. This will allow graduates to more quickly and easily enter the workforce.

House File 2083 expands the Iowa Scholar Program to increase eligibility for teachers who apply for the grants. This will help put teachers where we need them by giving support to teachers who work in districts that are understaffed.

House File 2158 allows student teachers to also serve as substitute teachers.

House File 2170 increases the amount of money an IPERS recipient can earn before their IPERS is decreased. This will allow more retirees to return to the classroom part-time if they so desire.

The House Income Tax reduction bill (HSB 626) passed out of subcommittee this week and it will go to the full committee for discussion and a vote next week. This bill eliminates tax on retirement income and reduces rates to a flat 4% over 4 years.

As always, feel free to contact me with your concerns or questions on issues. Phone: 515-281-2331 Email: jane.bloomingdale@legis.iowa.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0