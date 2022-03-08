Week eight with Representative Bloomingdale

Last week was full of debate and many noncontroversial bills were passed on the House floor and sent to the Senate. This week more of our time was spent amending bills that were kept eligible in committee, knowing they need a little work before they would be ready for floor debate. Although we only debated one day, we passed bills to increase access to child care, support Iowa Veterans, and support our restaurants.

Child Care

A big part of tackling the workforce crisis means increasing access to child care, but child care facilities have a workforce shortage of their own. This week, we passed two bills to help child care providers increase access to care for more families. House File 2127 allows parents to pay the difference between Child Care Assistance rates and the rates charged to families who do not receive CCA. This bill will allow flexibility between parents and providers to help raise the income of child care providers, and allow more providers to accept child care assistance. House File 2198 allows 16 and 17-year-olds to provide child care to school-aged children in a child care center without supervision. Both bills came as recommendations from the Governor's Child Care Task Force which includes representatives of businesses, local elected officials, in-home and in-center providers, and nonprofit organizations.

Unanimous Vote to Support Iowa Veterans

The Iowa House unanimously passed legislation that will result in more support for veterans here in Iowa. Bills passed would allow for greater flexibility in the state’s investment strategy to help grow the Veterans Trust Fund, a fund used to improve the quality of life for our Iowa veterans. HF2293 increases the amount sent to the Commission of Veterans Affairs by $300,000 annually.

Supporting Restaurants

HF 2408 requires an agreement between a restaurant and third-party delivery platform service before the platform can begin making or delivering orders to the restaurant. It also includes protections for the restaurant so its menu, likeness, etc. cannot be taken and used without its consent. This also includes consumer protections to ensure the food is delivered safely from the restaurant to the consumer.

Running for Re-election

This week, I announced my bid for re-election to the Iowa House. It is an honor to serve as our State Representative and I truly appreciate the opportunity the people of HD 51 have given me to represent us in the Iowa House. Under the newly confirmed redistricting maps, I will run for House District 60 in 2022. HD 60 includes all of Worth and Mitchell counties as well as the Western portions of Cerro Gordo and Floyd Counties.

This week I had an opportunity to visit with Veterinarians from across the state, supporters of biofuels, environmental advocacy groups, and we had Community College Day on Thursday. It is always good to see Dr. Wee (NICC President), Dr. Schulz (NIACC President), and students from their schools. Our community colleges do a great job providing post-secondary educational opportunities including career and technical degrees or the first step to a bachelor’s degree. Also, enjoyed going to the dome with several students from both schools.

