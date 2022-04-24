Week 15 with Representative Bloomingdale

Week 15

This week we marked our 100th day of session and the final scheduled day of session. It is not unusual for us to go over the 100 days and there are still a handful of policy bills to work out the details. The House has completed their budgets and we are waiting for changes from the Senate. When you have 150 legislators, you will have 150 ideas of how and where to spend taxpayer dollars. Your dollars are important and some years you need a few extra days to get it right.

Beyond the budgets, we still have a few policy bills that I am hoping will move this session. The House has sent HF2574 to the Senate with a unanimous vote. This bill allows governing bodies to set up a Length of Service Award Program for our volunteer firefighters, EMS, and reserve police officers.

These volunteers are a large part of all of our communities and this program is a great opportunity to say thank you. Another bill of interest is HF 2556, relating to the solar energy system credit. This bill states that an individual that completed a solar project in 2021 will be able to apply or reapply and receive the state tax credit.

This does not extend the credit, just fulfills and obligation to those that earned the credit by completing their projects in before December 31, 2021.

Although this week allowed me to finish several Income Tax returns, file fewer extensions than normal, and enjoy birthday parties for my grandson and great niece; I am ready to get back to the Capitol and finish this our work.

Inaugural Legislative Slowpitch 2022

On May 1, we will be playing our first Legislative Slowpitch Game for Charity. We will play immediately after the Iowa Cubs game (about 4:00) at Principal Park in Des Moines. The teams will consist of House and Senate Republicans v House and Senate Democrats.

The money raised from sponsors and ticket sales will go to benefit two charities chosen by the respective teams. The Republicans have chosen the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Democrats will play to benefit the Iowa Food Bank Association. For tickets or to make a donation follow the links below.

These tickets will grant you access to both the ICubs game at 1:08pm and the legislative game that will immediately follow.

If you would like to learn more about the two charities that will benefit from this game, you can visit their sites here: https://www.puppyjakefoundation.org & https://www.iowafba.org

As always, feel free to contact me with your concerns or questions on issues. Phone: 515-281-2331 Email: jane.bloomingdale@legis.iowa.gov

