The Mitchell County Fair is in the books for another year and what an event it was.
It is a snapshot of who we are as a culture and I can say I like what I saw.
I saw young people taking pride in their work. I saw our elders walking hand in hand to support each other and I saw new people to the area being welcomed in and being encouraged to enjoy all things Mitchell County.
(The Limestone Brewery Beer Tent and the live music was a big hit and the FFA steak sandwiches were awesome.)
My favorite part was the tractor pull.
The typically Midwestern reserved attitude is allowed to be let loose in those screaming high performance engines for brief glorious seconds.
The culmination of meticulous work and a cavalier attitude of “Let r rip” get brief releases, but aren’t they something.
The incredible teamwork of all parties involved are a wonder to behold. The pullers put on amazing show of mechanical ability and a daredevil attitude, while the support staff on the two tracks give a living example of why our Iowa roads are the envy of the rest of the country.
(You guys were my favorite part. Awesome work.)
I think the tractor pull expresses who we are. We are a group of doers and builders.
Those of us who don’t build, appreciate those who do and want to give them the appreciation they deserve.
We enjoy a competition with rules and consequences, but also appreciate the wild streak and the little rebel. These are all traits that make our culture unique and desirable.
It is the same traits that allow the local economy to grow at a steady sustainable pace. We support rules and regulations that keep everything fair and we also reward those who are willing to step out and take a risk.
Keep it up Mitchell County. I wouldn’t change a thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.