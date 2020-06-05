Walk: Facts on population do not lie

One former candidate for Mitchell County Supervisor has attempted to use population decline as an issue here in Mitchell County. He has gone back and lumped the last 60 years together without showing the changing trend for the last 10 years for Mitchell County.
The U. S. Census Bureau provides estimated census updates; in the case I will cite the 2010 populations vs. 2015. The following information was provided by the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) if memory serves me correctly from info provided by the U. S. Census Bureau.
Clear Lake lost 187; Mason City lost 713; Rockwell lost 79; Charles City lost 216; Nora Springs lost 42; Hampton lost 171; Sheffield lost 32; Britt lost 96; Garner lost 22; Buffalo Center lost 10; Forest City lost 133; Lake Mills lost 40; Manly lost 13; Stacyville lost 21 Northwood gained 6; Osage gained 35; Riceville gained 25; and St. Ansgar gained 49. Mitchell County was the only county in the North Iowa Council of Governments region to gain substantial population.
There is a reason for Mitchell County’s successful gain. It is the wise use of Tax Increment Financing or TIF. One cannot grow a workforce unless that area grows its available housing stock. Populations cannot grow unless there is adequate single family housing and affordable rental units are available. TIF is an asset to Mitchell County that has not cost the local taxpayer one cent but it has brought in millions of dollars of needed infrastructure and recreational opportunities. Mitchell County is the envy of most Iowa counties.
The facts speak for themselves. The facts do not lie!
